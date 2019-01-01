|
Welcome to the fantastic, sculpted, melted and twisted world of clay animation! Of all the mediums in animation, it is clay that offers a sensual experience for the animator and the audience. It's a primal substance brought to life by the hands of the animator. Produced one frame at a time and sometimes taking years to complete, it is by no small feat that any of the films in this anthology were created. From the humorous to the dramatic, each film imaginatively demonstrates with wonderful finesse the potential of the art form. They are articulated visions transforming clay into fluid movements that are visually striking.
