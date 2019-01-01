f8 by Jason Wen on DVD

|
|
Jason Wen's
f8
DVD
|f8 is a science fiction film produced by Jason Wen. f8
was completed over the course of 3 1/2 years, and is truly a tour-de-force of
computer-animation technique. Using a combination of Lightwave 3D animation software with
the Project: Messiah plug-in for rendering, Photoshop and Nuendo, the film was composited
in After Effects and edited in Adobe Premiere. Jason crafted this hauntingly beautiful
film with the writing assistance of his brother Howard Wen, the art concepts of Andrew
Jones, and the music of Casey Hess and Don Relyea.
f8
screened at the 2001 SIGGRAPH computer animation conference, where it won a Jury Award, as
well as the Hollywood Film Festival, Prix Arts Electronica (Austria) and many other
festivals. It received a Gold Award at the 2001 Japanese Digital Animation Festival.
|View the f8 trailer and stills from the
movie:
|
Clip
|
Stills
|
"In the very distant future, an unstoppable alien power has
genetically altered the entire population of a planet to serve as an ideal labor force.
From 'birth,' the labor is taught to believe that their sole and noble reason for
existence is the complete infrastructure buildup for supreme beings who will be arriving
in due time. Their reward, release to eternal heaven upon the arrival of these gods.
Despite careful selective breeding and genetic manipulation, some among the laborers begin
to secretly suspect the stories they are fed to be false. Amidst this oppressive and
absolute control, one laborer manages to break into a face vault to steal a particular
identity key. This individual's only chance to unlock and reveal the truth hinges upon a
daring escape against the seemingly insurmountable forces of the controller."
|
|f8 DVD Contents:
- f8
- f8 Teaser
- Production Commentary by Jason Wen
- Selected 3D model turntables
- Interviews with key production participants including Jason Wen, Howard
Wen, Andrew Jones, and Casey Hess
- Voice-over commentary with Jason Wen, Howard Wen, Andrew Jones, and Casey
Hess
f8 running time: 13 minutes
Additional features running time: 75 minutes
|
|f8No Region Encoding (viewable anywhere)
|