Persistence of Vision
The AnimationTrip Profile Series
Bruce Bickford, Part One
Bruce Bickford's work became known in the 1980s through Frank Zappa's concert film,
Baby Snakes. It contained some wonderfully bizarre clay animated
sequences, unlike anything I'd seen before.
When the American Film Institute invited us to present Feats of Clay
at Graumans Chinese Theatre in Hollywood as a special event for their AFI Fest,
I contacted Bickford and invited him to create the opening title sequence for us
in his distinct style. What you experience in his animation though is the
result of his stream-of-consciousness approach to filmmaking. To hear him
explain his method reminds me of what a painter goes through when he's in the
moment of his work, unaware of anything else or himself, and therefore in a state
of spontaneous creation.
In describing one of his segments, Bickford says, "Even though I didn't plan
that out ahead of time, things like that were just the way things form.
Sometimes when you're doing a materialization of something, you can start out
with just a tiny shape and then add to it." In considering the time
element in working with clay, Bickford adds, "Transforming is a lot like
painting. You have to get beyond how long it's taking you and just let it
take its own course."
Bickford lives in Seattle, Washington. He's received grants from The
National Endowment for the Arts and the American Film Institute. When
he's not animating clay he's working on his line drawing short films. He's
completed several such shorts over the years. It's another medium he utilizes
to express his signature free-form style. Bickford would like to explore other
mediums as well. "I'd like to team up with some computer animators and
do all the various things it takes to expand the envelope," he muses.
Chris Padilla
Co-Producer, Feats of Clay